Kenneth Naylor
- - Kenneth Naylor, 84, passed away August 16, 2019. Ken retired from IBM in 1990, a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was predeceased by his parents Edith & Kenneth A. Naylor and brother Richard Naylor. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Clara; son Thomas (Brooke); daughter Beth Riley (Scott); step-son Dennis Hayes; step-daughter Anita Boezi (Robert); step-son Allen Hayes; grandchildren Shane, Colin, Ian, Aubrie, Grayson, Dennis Jr., Brian, and great-grandchildren Jack, Maxwell, Gavin, Alexander, Adelayna and Lyla.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Good Shepherd Communities Foundation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019