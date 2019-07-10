Services
Kenneth P. Lane

Endicott - Kenneth P. Lane, 81 of Endicott, passed away, Monday, July 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Cecelia Lane. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol (Crosetto) Lane; four children, Mary (Edward) Jamieson, Karen (John) Pooler, Brian and David Lane; 2 grandsons, Daniel Jamieson and Joseph Marple; 2 brothers, Edward Timothy (Geri) Lane, Gary (Carol) Lane; also several nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. Ambrose Church, Endicott, where he was an usher for over 50 years; a member of the Endicott Rotary; a member of the American Legion, Post 1700; a former President of the Southern Tier Football Officials; a former Board Member of the Samaritan House, Binghamton, and served in the US National Guard for 7 years. He was a retired employee who traveled the world for IBM and Lockheed. He was the best husband and father and was a strong provider. He had a passion for Golf and old cars. He also took tremendous pride in being born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 9:30 AM from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and at 10:00 AM at St. Ambrose Church 203 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to The Samaritan House 11 Fayette St. Binghamton, NY 13901. As Ken always said, "God Bless You All".
