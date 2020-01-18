|
Kenneth R. Gibson
Vestal - Kenneth R. Gibson (Ken), age 84 of Vestal passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Helen and Harold Bachert, nephew David Zuber and son-in-law Kip Kettle. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Jean Gibson; his children Michelle Kettle, Lisa VanEpps/Christopher, Ken Gibson, Holly Finch/Corey Bond. His grandchildren Rachel Harris/Rowdy, Tyler Kettle/fiancé Rita, Lauren Smith/Timmy, Victoria Duquella/Jamie, Adam Kettle/fiancé Melissa, Devin Gibson, Ryan VanEpps/fiancé Miranda, Morgan Finch, Paige Finch, Mikayla Bond, CJ Bond, nephew Eric Zuber and one special great grandson, his little buddy, Chase and special extended family and close friends. He was a veteran of the US Army awarded three medals. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved traveling with his wife, in his RV, and most of all he loved his family gatherings ending each with "This was a good day!" The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5pm - 7pm with a Funeral Service following at 7pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. Rev Kyle Kaurin will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott NY 13760
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020