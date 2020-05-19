Kenneth R. Stout



Endicott - Stout, Kenneth R., 76 of Endicott passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse, NY on May 13, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Arvilla Stout, brother and sister-in-law John and Jane Stout, brother-in-law Alfred Vavra, nephew John Vavra and in laws John and Alice Mooney.



Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Kathleen (Mooney) Stout. His son Jeffery and Kristin Stout of Charlotte, NC and daughter Jennifer and John Cucci of Endicott, his grandchildren Cameron and Connor Stout and John(LJ)Cucci all of whom he adored. Also surviving are his sister Carol Vavra, brother and sister-in-law John and Mary Mooney, several nieces and nephews and special extended family Dennis, Sandra, Kelly, Allison and Michael Coughlin and Michelle (Alex) Palazzolo.



Ken proudly served in the US Army, was a member of the American Legion Post 1700 and retired from IBM Endicott. He enjoyed time with his car buddies and his lunchtime visits at Roma's Bakery. Ken loved his winter months in Myrtle Beach, SC and summers at Forest Lake, PA and cherished trips to Ireland and St. Maartin.



The family will be having a private service for immediate family. Remembrances can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue Endicott, NY 13760. In lieu of flowers, stop and remind others that you love them.



We will always carry your memory in our hearts.









