Kenneth Roy MacDuffee
Oldsmar FL - Kenneth Roy MacDuffee, 79 of Oldsmar Fl joined his beloved wife Princess Pat MacDuffee on 03/11/2020 alongside their daughter Lori. Ken was predeceased by his parents Warren and June (Caron) MacDuffee and is brother David Lee. Ken is mourned by his brother Donald (Sandra) MacDuffee, sister in law Judith (David) MacDuffee, his loving son Matthew, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and life long friends. Ken served honorably in the US Navy, he worked for The Raymond Corp and IBM in NC. There will be no funeral or memorial at this time per Ken's request.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020