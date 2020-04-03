Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth MacDuffee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Roy MacDuffee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Roy MacDuffee Obituary
Kenneth Roy MacDuffee

Oldsmar FL - Kenneth Roy MacDuffee, 79 of Oldsmar Fl joined his beloved wife Princess Pat MacDuffee on 03/11/2020 alongside their daughter Lori. Ken was predeceased by his parents Warren and June (Caron) MacDuffee and is brother David Lee. Ken is mourned by his brother Donald (Sandra) MacDuffee, sister in law Judith (David) MacDuffee, his loving son Matthew, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and life long friends. Ken served honorably in the US Navy, he worked for The Raymond Corp and IBM in NC. There will be no funeral or memorial at this time per Ken's request.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -