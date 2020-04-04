|
Kenneth W. Cook
Endwell - Kenneth Walter Cook's 15 year fight against ALS ended on April 3, 2020. Kenny, born May 13, 1955, showed extraordinary courage and grace during his illness, and his main concern was always his family. Kenny was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Mareta (Tingley) Cook and several special dogs. Kenny is survived by his wife of 30 years and caregiver, Carolyn; his children, Christopher and Alexandra; his siblings, Mareta Pomeroy and Jim Cook; Carolyn's family, Bill Heaviside, Marilyn Miller, Suzanne Forbes and Elizabeth Beiter; 2 nephews, Bill and Andy Cook and 3 nieces, Deryn Wah, Meghan Velez and Michelle Forbes. Also surviving are Izzy, Bradley and Eli, his fur-babies. Kenny was a graduate of Chenango Valley HS ('73), Broome Community College and SUNY Binghamton. He was an electrician with IBEW 325 for 27 years until his illness forced him to retire. Kenny showed his athletic ability in baseball, football, rugby, running and golf. When he could no longer participate, he found great joy in watching his children compete. He was very proud of all of Christopher and Alexandra's personal, athletic and academic achievements and loved them very much. Kenny and Carolyn want to thank all friends and family who supported them during Kenny's illness: "The Guest Chefs", "Kenny's Team", his Thursday night golf league and the Tuesday night Barbarian Rugby practice crew. A special thank you to Henry, home health care aide/friend, Rabecca of the ALS Association and Hilary, Hospice nurse/angel. We especially thank those extraordinary friends who were there from the beginning of Kenny's diagnosis until the very end, you know who you are, and we love you for it. There are no services planned at this time. At the discretion of Kenny's family, a private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Kenny's memory can be made to the Upstate NY Chapter of the ALS Association, Lourdes Hospice or Mercy House of the Southern Tier. Please honor Kenny's memory by reaching out to someone in need. Kenny had many unique quotes, as his wife and kids can attest to, but one was particularly powerful and showed his humility, "I had to have a little bad luck to see just how lucky I really was".
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020