Kenneth W. Skellett



Harpursville - Kenneth W Skellett, 77 of Harpursville passed away peacefully June 13, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Emery & Hilda Skellett; his sisters, Evelyn Smith, Linda Tucker; and brother, Gerold Skellett. He is survived by his wife, Wanda M Skellett; his children, Tod (Karen), Natalie (Jim), Ginger (Chad), Daniel (Paula); his grandchildren, Kara, Jason, Mark, Austin, Saige, Slater, James, Tori, Kassi, Kerri, Jessika, Justin, Dylan and many nieces and nephews



Kenny was a proud member and retiree of The Labors Local 7. He had many passions in life including mentoring numerous Mason tenders, driving his dump truck and being a life long farmer.



A private grave site service will be held at New Ohio Cemetery, Tunnel NY at a later date.



We are having a celebration of life outside on July 11th 2020 at The Central Hotel in Nineveh,NY from 1-5.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mercy House 212 N McKinley Ave Endicott, NY 13760.









