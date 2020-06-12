Kenneth Wallace Kitner Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Wallace Kitner, Jr.

Pinehurst - Kenneth Wallace Kintner, Jr, 76, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Tuesday, June 9th.

Born in Johnson City, NY on February 18, 1944, he was the son of the late Kenneth Wallace Kintner, Sr and Clarabelle Davis Kintner. Ken started working at a young age and was a hard worker whose aptitudes carried him through many careers. On June 25th, 1966, Ken married Nancy. The couple relocated to Moore County, NC in 1994 when they purchased Creative Kitchens in West End, NC. Ken was mechanically gifted and could fix just about anything.

Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy and his daughter, Kimberly Ailes, and son-in-law Jeff Ailes, of Blythewood, SC. He was the brother of the late Carol Kocak (Paul Kocak) and Barbara Sanford (Dave Sanford). He was a wonderful husband and the best daddy. Ken enjoyed talking to anyone and never met a stranger.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the Carolinas Chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
35 Parker Lane
Pinehurst, NC 28374
(910) 235-0366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved