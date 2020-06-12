Kenneth Wallace Kitner, Jr.
Pinehurst - Kenneth Wallace Kintner, Jr, 76, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at the FirstHealth Hospice House on Tuesday, June 9th.
Born in Johnson City, NY on February 18, 1944, he was the son of the late Kenneth Wallace Kintner, Sr and Clarabelle Davis Kintner. Ken started working at a young age and was a hard worker whose aptitudes carried him through many careers. On June 25th, 1966, Ken married Nancy. The couple relocated to Moore County, NC in 1994 when they purchased Creative Kitchens in West End, NC. Ken was mechanically gifted and could fix just about anything.
Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy and his daughter, Kimberly Ailes, and son-in-law Jeff Ailes, of Blythewood, SC. He was the brother of the late Carol Kocak (Paul Kocak) and Barbara Sanford (Dave Sanford). He was a wonderful husband and the best daddy. Ken enjoyed talking to anyone and never met a stranger.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the Carolinas Chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org) https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the Carolinas Chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.