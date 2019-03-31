|
Kerrie Black
Vestal - Kerrie Black, 42, passed away in her sleep on March 28, 2019. Kerrie was born and raised in Staten Island. She graduated from Binghamton University with a BA and MA in Human Resources. After graduation she settle in the Binghamton area. Kerrie was outgoing and was someone who would smile easily. Kerrie's life was centered around her family. She adored her young daughter Aurora and helping her grow into a young woman. An avid gardener and she loved her work as the Regional Support Director of the NYPENN Pathways Girl Scouts of America. She felt she was priviledged to work with the young women of Broome and Delaware Counties be able to have a part in their development.
She is predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Dawson. Kerrie is survived by her husband Ru Black, treasured her daughter, Aurora, father, Douglas Dawson, Vestal and brother, John Dawson, Howell, NJ.
Kerrie's life will be celebrated form 4:00 until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. To forward condolences please visit demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019