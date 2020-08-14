1/1
Kevin Charles Schlosser
Kevin Charles Schlosser

Owego, New York - Kevin Charles Schlosser, 60, recent resident of Stoddard, NH, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2020. Kevin leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Linda; children, Scott Schlosser, Chelsea Duerr, Michael Duerr; the pride and joy of his life, his granddaughter, Chloe Colleen Duerr; Kevin's parents, who raised the kindest, smartest and most loving person on Earth, Ronald and Marilyn Schlosser; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Kyle and Marie, Keith and Shelley; mother-in-law, Freda Murray; brother-in-law, Mark Murray and wife Nancy; sister-in-law, Susan Murray and fiancé Jim Harris; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and amazing friends. Kevin graduated from Princeton University and was very proud of being part of the campus, the football team and Tiger Inn. He worked at Lockheed Martin for over 25 years and was proud to be part of every program he worked, most especially he loved his job as the Chief Architect for the K-Max and CSAR programs. Kevin also attained the prestigious title of Fellows, where less than 1% of the technical workforce achieve this accommodation. The nation just lost a great asset. Kevin was the best husband, the most amazing dad, grandfather, son, brother and friend. There are no words to describe the loss we all feel and the love we had for this man. Life Celebration services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with Rev. Daniel White officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Kevin would be pleased to have anyone wishing to make a donation to consider Tioga County Rural Ministry at www.tcrm.org. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Kevin's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
