Kevin J. Acquisto
Binghamton - Kevin Acquisto, 63, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital due to complications from surgery. His love and devotion to his family and friends will live on through his grandchildren and children. He will be missed by so many and he would not want anyone to mourn him but to celebrate him. He would want to make sure that everyone knew he did NOT die of the Covid-19 virus. Kevin graduated from Susquehanna Valley in 1975 and had a long career as an auto body mechanic, he retired from that profession in 2010. He was an avid outdoorsman loving hunting, fishing and all forms of racing. He will be remembered for his dedication to making the great outdoors safe for everyone, except the wildlife he hunted. He was a former safety instructor for NYS DEC and a long-standing member of Mountain Trail Bow Hunters Club and Conklin Bowhunters.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Joe and Madeline Acquisto and wife Roxie Whitmore Acquisto. Kevin is survived by his loving children, Charlotte and Daniel Spencer, David Acquisto and Anne Buchert, Robyn Lawrence and Ami Wiswell, his cherished and adored grandchildren, Cooper Spencer, Luke Lawrence, David and Theodore Acquisto. He leaves behind brother and fishing partner Bob and Pat Aqcuisto along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and the mother of his children Emelie Lawrence. Recently Kevin found true happiness with his loving partner Debbie Tong Kemberling and her family, Matt, Joe, Kane, Joni and granddaughter Isabella. He was a true friend and will be missed by many special friends especially Mike Jacobs and family, Rodney Quick and family and Jim Clark and the Yeager's Body Shop team.
Kevin's wishes were to not to have any formal calling hours or memorial services. The family will plan a celebration in the near future. The family also extends their gratitude and love to all who have reached out during this difficult time. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
He is now hunting for that 12 point in heaven.
We love you Kevin, Dad, Grampy
We will meet again.