Kevin J. Hand
Kevin J. Hand

One of God's most precious angels on earth, our brother Kevin J. Hand, has been called to his final home with God and all of our family loved ones who have passed. Kevin passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2020 at his Pigeon Hill group home in Chenango Bridge, surrounded by the loving staff who have cared for him for 5 years.

Kevin is survived by his father, A. Richard Hand (FL), his sisters, Arie Strobel (PA) and Karen Hand & sister in-law Moira Stuart (IL), and his brothers, David Hand (NY) and John Hand (FL). He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia McDonald and his brother, Richard Hand. Kevin was an avid music lover- especially Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, and the Jackson 5. He also loved people, dogs, ice cream, The Hulk, Andre the Giant, trains, and writing letters.

He adored his family and his caregivers at his group home, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved the fall season and especially trips to the pumpkin farm. Kevin loved pumpkins! Kevin made a huge impact on everyone he met in life and touched so many lives. He greeted everyone with a smile and made them laugh. Moving onto his final resting place is his final gift from God and he will be dearly missed by all in this life.

A celebration of Kevin's life will take place at a later date, where he will be surrounded by his loving family and friends, and laid to rest next to his mother, brother and grandparents at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kevin's memory to Lourdes Hospice or to a local animal shelter.

Kindly share your reflections of Kevin on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
