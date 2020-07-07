Kevin J. McCormickBinghamton - Kevin McCormick, 87 of Binghamton, died peacefully, Monday July 6th at Lourdes Hospital after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Shirley; his wife of 3 years, Ruth; his parents, Joseph and Loretta McCormick; his brothers, Vincent and Regis. He is survived by his children, Kevin (Tina), Marty (Nicolle), Lisa; his grandchildren, Jack and Zoe; his sister and brother-in- Law, Marianne and Tom Murphy; his sister-in-law, Ruth McCormick; many beloved nieces and nephews and many loving friends and cousins. Kevin was a graduate of St Patrick's Academy; He served in the U.S Army. He was a former employee of the New York State Department of Transportation and a proud member of St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton. Kevin was a lifelong fan of college basketball and soccer. He was a devoted fan of his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He and Shirley logged many miles traveling to high school and collegiate sporting events and count them among their fondest memories. Kevin will be remembered by his children and grandchildren as a warm and gentle man who adored them and loved spending time with them. They will remember his silly sense of humor and his strong faith. Kevin was a proud son of Binghamton and while he loved to travel, found his true place at home, among family and lifelong friends. Kevin acclimated and found peace during his final three years which were challenging and not the final chapter he had planned. Many thanks to the family and friends who visited and brought him treats and gifts. He knew he was a rich man. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton. Burial will be in St. Augustine's Cemetery Silver Lake, PA. Expressions of sympathy in Kevin's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 9 Leroy Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.