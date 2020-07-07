1/1
Kevin J. McCormick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin J. McCormick

Binghamton - Kevin McCormick, 87 of Binghamton, died peacefully, Monday July 6th at Lourdes Hospital after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Shirley; his wife of 3 years, Ruth; his parents, Joseph and Loretta McCormick; his brothers, Vincent and Regis. He is survived by his children, Kevin (Tina), Marty (Nicolle), Lisa; his grandchildren, Jack and Zoe; his sister and brother-in- Law, Marianne and Tom Murphy; his sister-in-law, Ruth McCormick; many beloved nieces and nephews and many loving friends and cousins. Kevin was a graduate of St Patrick's Academy; He served in the U.S Army. He was a former employee of the New York State Department of Transportation and a proud member of St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton. Kevin was a lifelong fan of college basketball and soccer. He was a devoted fan of his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He and Shirley logged many miles traveling to high school and collegiate sporting events and count them among their fondest memories. Kevin will be remembered by his children and grandchildren as a warm and gentle man who adored them and loved spending time with them. They will remember his silly sense of humor and his strong faith. Kevin was a proud son of Binghamton and while he loved to travel, found his true place at home, among family and lifelong friends. Kevin acclimated and found peace during his final three years which were challenging and not the final chapter he had planned. Many thanks to the family and friends who visited and brought him treats and gifts. He knew he was a rich man. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton. Burial will be in St. Augustine's Cemetery Silver Lake, PA. Expressions of sympathy in Kevin's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 9 Leroy Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved