Kiarah A. Friends
Endicott - Kiarah Ann Friends 18, passed away unexpectedly on her way home from working an overnight shift on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She is survived by her Mother Bridgette Friends, Step Father Rashaud Taylor; her twin brother, Bryce Friends, older sister Nalijah Friends, younger sister Taylor Friends; her Grandparents, Rick and Bonnie Stoddard; Her loving soulmate, Khalil Mathias and her best friend Nicole Mattson; and many other close friends and family. Kiarah loved her cats, Stash, Willow, Cracker and Simba. Kiarah was happy to have completed high school and was ready to dive into adulthood excited for what the future would hold. Kiarah was known as a hard worker, loving friend and extremely determined to get the things she wanted out of life. Her tenacity, determination and drive were inspiring to all of those who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, to continue celebrating Kiarah's life a reception will follow at 12Noon at the American Legion Post 1305, 820 Lower Stella Ireland Rd, Binghamton, New York .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 3, 2019