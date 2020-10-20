Kim Kocak
Binghamton - With profound sadness, Kim Kocak's family announces that she passed away from cancer on October 18, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital; she was 58 years old. She was predeceased by her grandparents Luigi and Nicolina Pittarelli, her Uncle and Aunt Tony and Betty Pittarelli, her cousin, little Drew Pittarelli, her father Ronald Kocak and her Aunt Millie Dzuba. Kim is survived by her mother Mary (Pittarelli) Outman and Rod Outman, her sister Lisa Kocak (fiancée Patrick White), her cousin Anthony Pittarelli and his family (Tara, Wyett and Carter), her cousin Louis Pittarelli and his family (Kelly and Audrey), her Aunt Joanne Hambalek and Kim's fiancée Jack VanPatten.
While working to help pay for her education, Kim graduated from SUNY Brockport Summa Cum Laude. She continued her passion and love of knowledge and learning throughout her life. Kim was an ideologic thinker with an extraordinary, inquisitive and intellectual mind. She enjoyed reading, loved all living creatures, was an avid gardener and a gourmet baker and cook.
Against unsurmountable odds, Kim chose to fight her cancer. She endured her battle with strength, courage and dignity until her final breath. We will forever admire and honor her for her amazing grace and bravery through it all. Kim will be forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, you may express your condolences with a donation in Kim's name to Willow's Wings Animal Sanctuary, www.willowswings.org
, or any other Humane Society in Broome County, New York.