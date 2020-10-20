1/1
Kim Kocak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kim Kocak

Binghamton - With profound sadness, Kim Kocak's family announces that she passed away from cancer on October 18, 2020 at Wilson Memorial Hospital; she was 58 years old. She was predeceased by her grandparents Luigi and Nicolina Pittarelli, her Uncle and Aunt Tony and Betty Pittarelli, her cousin, little Drew Pittarelli, her father Ronald Kocak and her Aunt Millie Dzuba. Kim is survived by her mother Mary (Pittarelli) Outman and Rod Outman, her sister Lisa Kocak (fiancée Patrick White), her cousin Anthony Pittarelli and his family (Tara, Wyett and Carter), her cousin Louis Pittarelli and his family (Kelly and Audrey), her Aunt Joanne Hambalek and Kim's fiancée Jack VanPatten.

While working to help pay for her education, Kim graduated from SUNY Brockport Summa Cum Laude. She continued her passion and love of knowledge and learning throughout her life. Kim was an ideologic thinker with an extraordinary, inquisitive and intellectual mind. She enjoyed reading, loved all living creatures, was an avid gardener and a gourmet baker and cook.

Against unsurmountable odds, Kim chose to fight her cancer. She endured her battle with strength, courage and dignity until her final breath. We will forever admire and honor her for her amazing grace and bravery through it all. Kim will be forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, you may express your condolences with a donation in Kim's name to Willow's Wings Animal Sanctuary, www.willowswings.org , or any other Humane Society in Broome County, New York.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Lisa Kocak
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved