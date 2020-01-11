|
|
Kimberly Ann Hanyon
Harpursville/Binghamton - Kimberly Ann Hanyon of Harpursville/Binghamton, NY, passed away on the 5th of January, 2020. Her spirit lives on through her daughters, Rachael M. Clow and Hanna L. Clow, her siblings Brenda L. Hanyon, Missy M. Hanyon, and Mike L. Hanyon, and her beloved grandson David W. Murrer III. Kim will be remembered as a loving mother figure, even to those unrelated to her, thanks to her determination to take care of anyone she met. Naturally kindhearted and compassionate to all, she was never too busy to offer her home and guidance to anyone who needed it. Kim will be immeasurably missed by her children, siblings, nieces, nephews, and everyone who was blessed enough to meet her. A small celebration of her life will be held at 170 Ouaquaga Rd., Binghamton, NY, 13904 on January 19th at 1p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020