Services
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
607-724-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Hanyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Ann Hanyon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Ann Hanyon Obituary
Kimberly Ann Hanyon

Harpursville/Binghamton - Kimberly Ann Hanyon of Harpursville/Binghamton, NY, passed away on the 5th of January, 2020. Her spirit lives on through her daughters, Rachael M. Clow and Hanna L. Clow, her siblings Brenda L. Hanyon, Missy M. Hanyon, and Mike L. Hanyon, and her beloved grandson David W. Murrer III. Kim will be remembered as a loving mother figure, even to those unrelated to her, thanks to her determination to take care of anyone she met. Naturally kindhearted and compassionate to all, she was never too busy to offer her home and guidance to anyone who needed it. Kim will be immeasurably missed by her children, siblings, nieces, nephews, and everyone who was blessed enough to meet her. A small celebration of her life will be held at 170 Ouaquaga Rd., Binghamton, NY, 13904 on January 19th at 1p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
Download Now