Kimberly S. Brothers
Groton - Kimberly S. Brothers, 48, of Groton, is now at eternal rest having passed in her sleep on April 17, 2020. Born on September 24, 1971 in Johnson City, NY, she was the daughter of Delores "Dee" (Hover) Brothers and the late Vernon Brothers.
After graduating from Ithaca High School in 1989, she went to work for Wegmans Bakery and studied for her cosmetology license. She then went on to work for Regis and JCPenney Salons. She often went to Auburn Prison to give haircuts to the inmates. Kim then worked at Borg Warner while studying for her RN degree from Tompkins Community College in 2012. During her nursing career, she worked at Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, Auburn Nursing Home and most recently the night shift supervisor at Oak Hill Manor. Kim was loved by patients and colleagues alike. She positively touched the lives of all she met and her kindness can never be replaced.
In addition to her mother, Kim is survived by her loving son, Dillon and her devoted partner, Clint Batchelor; as well as aunts, cousins and her precious fur babies.
Kim was an astonishing woman who sincerely cared for her family, friends and patients. She was very thoughtful and quiet and would often think and listen before commenting. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and will be held in our hearts forever. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020