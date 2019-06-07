Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME
161 CLINTON STREET
BINGHAMTON, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME
161 CLINTON STREET
BINGHAMTON, NY
King David (KD) Harris

- - We lost our beloved husband and father on June 2, 2019 due to a stroke. He is predeceased by his parents Viola and King Solomon, brothers Arthur and King Solomon Jr. and sisters Willie May and Shirley. He is survived by his brother Willie (Juanita) and sisters Willene, Sue, Viola (James) as well as many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his children from his first marriage, Karolyn, Rosslyn and Cherlynn. He is survived by his wife and lifelong partner Zena, his daughters Vanessa and Amanda and grandchildren Ariana and Victoria. King was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. King was a hard worker as a roofer in his early days and later as a trained chef at many local restaurants. He loved people and will be missed greatly by many. A memorial service will be held 10 am Saturday June 8th at the MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK.

Friends may call at the MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME from 9 until the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 7, 2019
