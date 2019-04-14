Services
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kirk Davis Obituary
Kirk Davis

Upper Lisle, NY - Kirk Davis, 64, passed away on Wednesday, April 10th in the Upper Lisle home he built with the help of his friends. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Davis, and is survived by his wife and love of his life Danette Dulny; his mother Barbara Davis; sister Luann Trout, brother-in-law Michael, and niece Deborah; brother-in-law Chris Dulny, sister-in-law Stacey, nephew Bryan, and niece Kate; his aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many special friends, the family of his heart. He graduated from Chenango Valley High School, attended SUNY Albany, and earned his Bachelor's degree from SUNY Binghamton. As Special Projects Supervisor at MacKenzie-Childs, Kirk turned his coworkers' creative visions into reality. His wide-ranging interests included birding, mushrooming, beekeeping, good food, craft beer, autos, antiques, firearms, history, travel, art, and music of all kinds. He was an Adirondack 46er and a member of Mensa. His memorial will be the April 2020 service to be presented by the students of SUNY Upstate Medical University, to which he donated his body. Contributions in Kirk's name may be made to the New York Forest Owners Association, the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, or WSKG. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now