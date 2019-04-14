|
Kirk Davis
Upper Lisle, NY - Kirk Davis, 64, passed away on Wednesday, April 10th in the Upper Lisle home he built with the help of his friends. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Davis, and is survived by his wife and love of his life Danette Dulny; his mother Barbara Davis; sister Luann Trout, brother-in-law Michael, and niece Deborah; brother-in-law Chris Dulny, sister-in-law Stacey, nephew Bryan, and niece Kate; his aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many special friends, the family of his heart. He graduated from Chenango Valley High School, attended SUNY Albany, and earned his Bachelor's degree from SUNY Binghamton. As Special Projects Supervisor at MacKenzie-Childs, Kirk turned his coworkers' creative visions into reality. His wide-ranging interests included birding, mushrooming, beekeeping, good food, craft beer, autos, antiques, firearms, history, travel, art, and music of all kinds. He was an Adirondack 46er and a member of Mensa. His memorial will be the April 2020 service to be presented by the students of SUNY Upstate Medical University, to which he donated his body. Contributions in Kirk's name may be made to the New York Forest Owners Association, the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier, or WSKG. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2019