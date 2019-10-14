|
|
Korey Wanko
Johnson City - Korey L. Wanko, 28 of Johnson City died unexpectedly at home on Saturday October 12th. He was a loving son, loyal and beloved friend, not so good driver, top notch comedian and one hell of a chef. Korey was predeceased by his father Michael, maternal grandparents Chris and Mary Renda and his Aunt Denise Miller. He is survived by his parents Tom and Maria Dawes, his Aunt Christine Ciaravino, cousins Anika, Dionna and Kristopher, step brother Tom and step sister Angela, Grandmother Judy
At Korey's request there will be no funeral service. Family will receive friends during a Celebration of his Life on Saturday October 19th from 11-1 pm at Dos Rios Cantina were he was happily and proudly employed for the past two years. Kindly consider a donation in his name to TruthPharm 42 Chenango St Binghamton NY 13901. - You were way too smart and you were better than this. It's too bad you never saw it.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019