|
|
Kostonty "Ted" Andrews
Owego, New York - Kostonty "Ted" Andrews, 100, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Littleton, CO. Ted was predeceased by his wife of almost 70 years, Helen Andrews; four brothers, Ignatius, Benjamin, Anthony and Stanley Andrews; five sisters, Julia Fidurski, Tessie Krawic, Sophia McNeil, Rose Dore, Mary Andrews. Ted is survived by his three children and their spouses, Emily and Alan Hall, Barbara and Michael Brannan, James and Barbara Andrews; six grandchildren, Al, Matt, Christian, Patrick, Justin, Kailyn; four great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Ted was a partner in Cyganovich & Andrews for 45 years until his retirement in 1985. He was an active member of St Francis Church in Catatonk, famous for chicken barbeques every summer. A tireless volunteer in many community organizations in Candor and Owego, Ted treasured his membership in the Owego Lions Club for 65 years. He loved bowling, played on the Owego baseball team, gardened until in his 90s. Family and friends remember Ted for his kindness, his devotion to his family, and his willingness to always help those in need. Private graveside services will be held at this time in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Owego. Public services will be announced in the near future. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Kostonty "Ted" Andrews' memory to Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Ted's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020