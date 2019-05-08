|
Kurt D. Garrison
Owego, New York - Kurt D. Garrison, 51, of Owego passed away unexpectedly, Monday, May 6, 2019 at home. Kurt was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Marlene (Hooker) Garrison; sister, Terri Garrison; niece, Nikki. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jane Garrison; two siblings, Ray "Butch" and Kat Garrison, Teddy Garrison; his dog, Peppy; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 -12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Kurt's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 8, 2019