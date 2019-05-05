|
Kyle D. Davis
Owego, New York - Kyle Donovan Davis was born in 2001 and passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 17 years of age. He was a resident of Owego, New York at the time of his passing. Kyle was a promising young man, who always wore a contagious smile, and carried an inner light that would illuminate the darkest of places. He had a heart of gold with a penchant for caring for others. His talent for drawing was going to carry him into graphic design for video games. Kyle is survived by his father, Paul J. Davis, his dad, Lynn G. Brown, his mother, Elizabeth J. Brown, his little brother, Aedan J. Davis, paternal grandmother, Elizabeth J. Davis-Young, his maternal grandmother, Deborah L. Spicer-Webster, and of course his dog, Jaeger. The family will receive guests on Wednesday, May 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St, Owego, NY. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, 201 Erie St., Owego, NY 13827. Friends are encouraged to come visit with the family and share a memory of Kyle. Condolences may be made to Kyle's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019