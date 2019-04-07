|
Kyle R. Volp
Fernandina Beach, Fl - Kyle R. Volp, 44, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. He was born February 4, 1975 in Manassas, VA to Robert and Gail Volp. He graduated from Endicott High School in Endicott, NY and received his AAS degree from Corning Community College in Corning, NY. He also graduated from the Finger Lakes School of Massage in Ithaca, NY. In addition to being a massage therapist he had a number of other career pursuits in New York, California, and recently in Florida. He enjoyed and played many sports in particular soccer, lacrosse and skiing. He had a love for all dogs and worked as a trainer for service dogs.
Kyle moved to Fernandina Beach in 2014 and met his future wife Carly Belson whom he married in 2017. He leaves behind his loving wife, Carly Volp and stepdaughter Reese Belson, his mother Gail Volp of Vestal, NY, father Robert Volp and stepmother Christine Volp of Fernandina Beach, a brother Brandon Volp, San Diego, CA and sister Alexandra Volp of Alexandria VA, and a number of aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019