|
|
L. Annette Short
Johnson City - L. Annette Short, 71, of Johnson City, passed peacefully Sunday, May 19th, at Susquehanna Nursing Home. She valued learning and the arts above all. Her life's passion was creating fabric masterpieces: 30 years of costumes for BU Theater, plus quilts, purses, and dolls. Her other passions included her faithful show dogs, cooking, and books. Lots of books!
Annette never lost her spirit or humor In her final battle, and will be missed by many who knew her well. Per her request, there will be no memorial service - instead, she would prefer that those who crossed her path in this life take a moment to celebrate the things she loved, and support a local theatrical event, dog show, cooking class, or an art venue in her memory. Or buy a book! It is the spirit in which she would best like to be remembered.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 25, 2019