L. Craig Gates



Castle Creek, NY - (Leroy) Craig Gates, born July 13, 1943, passed away on July 25th at the age of 77. He was predeceased by his parents, I. Cree (Barner) and N. Curtis Gates; his brother, Duane; and his sisters, Lorraine and Sandy. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Kate; grandson, Storm; brother and sister-in-law, Lanny and Sandy; nieces, Debbie and Patty (and families); nephew, Randy (and family); and Storm's brother, Rick. Craig, lovingly known as Goots, was a long-time resident of Maine, NY and made many friends over the years. When he would visit Country Wagon Produce, the employees knew him by name and exactly what he would order: triple berry pie. Craig was a dirt-track racing enthusiast, driving in many races over 4 decades at Glen Aubrey Raceway and Five Mile Point. If you mention Goots' name to anyone, they will all say he was one of a kind - set in his ways yet selfless and caring. In 1974, Craig and Lanny established the family business: C & L Plastering. The brothers worked many long hours over the years, proudly passing the trade secrets on to David and Randy - with love and family being the most important. When not working, Craig would spend time at Lantz's Junk Yard with close friends Butch and Eddie, watching western television shows at home, or trying his luck on video poker and scratch-offs. Craig was a humble man, devoted father, and gentle soul. He would give his last dollar to a stranger in need without giving it a second thought. He would do anything necessary to ensure David's needs were fulfilled. He was the perfect example of caring and honesty. He will be deeply missed by everyone who was blessed to know him. A remembrance celebration for family and friends will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.









