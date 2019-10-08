|
|
LaMona M. Madden
Whitney Point - LaMona M. Madden, 60, of Whitney Point went to be with the Lord on Oct. 7, 2019. She was predeceased by 2 children, Gary and Tiffany Madden, father, Lewis Beckwith, mother-in-law, Louise Madden, brother-in-law, Blaine Madden and sister, Dolores Beckwith. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary, her daughter, Tanya (Mark) Holdrege and granddaughter, Angelina Holdrege, mother, Anna Beckwith, a sister, Diane (Rodney) Councilman, along with many nieces and nephews. LaMona was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She loved camping, and being with her family, friends and loved dogs.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1 PM in Center Lisle Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy in her memory may be made to an Animal Shelter of your choice. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019