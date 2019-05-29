Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lana Rathbun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lana Jean Rathbun


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lana Jean Rathbun Obituary
Lana Jean Rathbun

Apalachin - Lana J. Rathbun - Went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home in Apalachin. Lana is survived by her loving husband Tim Rathbun, son Matthew (Heather) Stone, grandchildren Madison (Fiance, Nicholas) and Dakota, brother in law Chuck Loveland, Nieces Allison (Ron) Utter, Lexi Loveland, and nephew Marcus (Katie) Loveland. She is predeceased by her parents David & Iris Rossi, brother Alan Rossi, twin sister Alana Louden, sister Alissa Loveland, nephew Todd Kanick and also survived by her loving bible study friends. Lana was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who was faithful to our Lord and continued in her ministry till her last breath.

The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal. A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Riverhurst Cemetery. Pastor Pam Washburn officiating. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Lourdes Hospice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now