Lana Jean Rathbun
Apalachin - Lana J. Rathbun - Went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home in Apalachin. Lana is survived by her loving husband Tim Rathbun, son Matthew (Heather) Stone, grandchildren Madison (Fiance, Nicholas) and Dakota, brother in law Chuck Loveland, Nieces Allison (Ron) Utter, Lexi Loveland, and nephew Marcus (Katie) Loveland. She is predeceased by her parents David & Iris Rossi, brother Alan Rossi, twin sister Alana Louden, sister Alissa Loveland, nephew Todd Kanick and also survived by her loving bible study friends. Lana was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who was faithful to our Lord and continued in her ministry till her last breath.
The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal. A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Riverhurst Cemetery. Pastor Pam Washburn officiating. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Lourdes Hospice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 29, 2019