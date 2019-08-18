Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
Lance A. Weiss


1987 - 2019
Lance A. Weiss Obituary
Lance A. Weiss

Harpursville - Lance A. Weiss, 32 of Harpursville died unexpectedly on Tues. Aug. 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Angela, 4 children, Haelie, Amelia, Noah & Aurora, mother, Tresie &n Tim Shedd, father, James & Lisa Weiss, brother, Christopher Weiss, sister, Crystal (Henry) Lovejoy, Miranda (Jordan) Clute, step brothers, Justin & Brad, Jason & Kyle, grandmother, Priscilla Weiss and also several other family. He was predeceased by a sister, Amanda Shedd.

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Tues. at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Tues. from 3 to 5 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019
