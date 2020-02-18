|
Lance E. Smith
Chenango Forks, NY - Lance E. Smith. The Lord called a very special man home February 15, 2020. Lance, AKA "Himself" was predeceased by his parents, Lester & Nellie Smith, his first wife Bridget, brother, Ray and sister- in- law Irene, his mother and father- in- law Carmen & Charles Wilcox. He leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years Carmen. His son Chris and grandson in Berlin. He is also survived by his daughter Julie (Rick) Shurtleff and son, Dana Woodruff. Granddaughters, Megan, Alisha, and Nicole, great grandchildren, Emily, Illyanna, Carson and Max. His brother, Ed (Jean), sisters, Amy (Dan), Kathy, Maureen (Dave), sister and brother in-law and neighbor Carol and Harry Wildoner. Lance had many friends at the American Legion and Senior Center in Whitney Point and was widely known as a Big teddy bear with a heart of gold. He was proud of his service to his country and the German band which he played the drums in. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020