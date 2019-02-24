Services
Port Crane - Lance J. Bunker, 78 of Port Crane passed away on Mon. Feb. 18, 2019. He was a dedicated Father, Papa, Brother and Uncle and an inspiration to all who knew him. Family was most important to him. His devotion to his grandchildren was unsurpassed. They were his world and it showed. Dad never turned down an adventure or challenge and made many special friends along the way. That being said, he was also a very private man, so to follow his wishes, there will be no services. If you would like to honor him in some way, take a trip, do something you enjoy and spend time with those you love. Life is short. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019
