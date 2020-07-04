Landon E. WalkerBinghamton - Landon E. Walker 41, of Binghamton is survived by his parents, Edward L. & Leslie Walker, brothers, Edward L. & Tracey Walker II, and their children, Brynn & Drew, Mack M. Walker, also K-9 Companion, Tausha. Landon was a graduate of Chenango Valley High School and went on to get his Associates Degree in Masonry from SUNY Delhi. His true passion was automotive restoration but he loved Action and Sci Fi movies. He loved planting and growing his tomato plants. Landon was always available for his neighbors and friends who needed a helping hand, he will be dearly missed by all. Services will be held privately and he will be laid to rest in the Chenango Valley Cemetery.