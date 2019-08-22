|
|
Lane "Lanny" Puzo
Montrose, PA - Lane "Lanny" Puzo, 77, of Montrose, PA passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in Binghamton, NY on December 2, 1941 to the late Anthony and Martha (Miller) Puzo.
Lanny is survived by his wife, Patsy (Winans) Jenner-Puzo; 3 children, Doug (Mary) Puzo, Jessie (Kevin) Blaney and Johnny Puzo; step-daughter, Michelle Jenner; 3 grandchildren, Daniel (Ashley) Puzo, Abbey (Dustin) Mack, and Dylan Jenner; 2 step-grandchildren, Justin and Tori Blaney; 2 great grandchildren, Emmory and Chloe; brother and sister-in-law, Clinton and Betty Ann Puzo, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Gary Puzo.
Lanny grew up on the east side of Binghamton, NY and moved to Montrose in 1963 where he pursued his dream and opened a body shop. He was a wonderful husband, Pa, and Poppy and his life centered around his family. He lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed an adventure, especially travelling to see his family out west. He also loved racing, especially dirt track racing.
A Memorial Service for Lanny will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 5pm at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose with Pastor Doug Sivers officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-5pm prior to the service. Interment will be at the Newton Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Lanny's memory to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/LANEPUZO or checks may be made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and mailed to, Attn: Rachel Flannery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Lane Puzo.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 22, 2019