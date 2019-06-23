Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tracy Creek Memorial Church
5 Knight Rd.
Vestal, NY
- - Lanny Sullivan, 66, of Vestal, passed away May 29, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; daughter, Robin (Jeremy) and his best buddy grandson, John; mother, Adele Sullivan; stepchildren, Melissa Hazekamp (Dave); granddaughter, Hannah; Josh Vanderburg and his children; several siblings and many in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lanny was especially close to nephews, Jason, his son, Ronnie and Javin.

He was an amazing man and will be missed by all.

Memorial Service to be held at Tracy Creek Memorial Church on July 20 from 12-2 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Tracy Creek Memorial Church 5 Knight Rd. Vestal, New York 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 23, 2019
