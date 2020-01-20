Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
Lanona Blenco


1925 - 2020
Lanona Blenco Obituary
Lanona Blenco

Port Orange, FL - Lanona (Lanny) Blenco, 94 peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2020 in Port Orange, Florida. She was born on December 26, 1925 in Johnson City. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, David E. Blenco Sr.. She worked more than 40 years at Endicott Johnson where she made many life-long friends. She is survived by her two sons and daughters in law, David Jr. and MaryKay and Donald and Julie. Lanny always cherished spending time with her grandchildren, Cheri Esteban, Tim Blenco, Kimberly Teitelbaum and Meredith Williams and ten great-grandchildren. Lanny and Dave always enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, playing cards and the Polka Club. Their travels took them to many beautiful and exotic places. They loved their trip to Hawaii and traveled with friends to Spain and Morocco where she even rode on a camel. After retiring they moved to the warmth of Florida where they enjoyed the company of many new friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00am, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00-7:00pm at the Barber Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lanny's memory to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
