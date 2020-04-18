Services
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
607-724-1415
Larry A. Birtch


1954 - 2020
Binghamton, NY - Larry A. Birtch, 65, of Binghamton, passed away Friday April 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his father and mother Harold and Deloras Birtch. He is survived by; his loving wife of 44 years, Connie; two sisters, Mary J. Lewis, and Anne & Joe Dickinson; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Tina Lillie; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was previously a member of Chenango Methodist Church and volunteered with Four Seasons Club, Catholic Charities, and the Blind Work Assn. Larry loved music and the Lord he was happiest when playing the organ and singing.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Larry to AVRE formerly the Blind Work Assn. 174 Court St. Binghamton, NY 13901, and the Salvation Army in Larry's memory. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
