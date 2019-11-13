|
Larry E. Balmer
Binghamton - Larry E. Balmer, 79 of Binghamton, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard & Doris Balmer, sister, Lorraine and a brother, Russell. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Jean, son, Andrew & Dawn, daughters, Debra, Susan & Michael, grandchildren, Cristine, Steven & Colleen, Emily & Carson, Chandler, Abbey, great grandson Garret Thomas, brothers & sister, Frank, Helen & Dan, Richard & Heather, Harold & Gerry, Mark & Sue, Ronald & Anne Marie, Robert, sister-in-law, Donna, daughter-in-law Sharon, many nieces & nephews, k-9 companions, Liliy, Lucy, Bean Charlie and trace, also many special friends including, Randy & Jo and Charlie. Larry was a life member of the Square Deal Riders. He was also very active with the Pool League at the 1st Ward Senior Center. He loved NASCAR and all sports plus an avid Yankee fan. Larry was a loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather and friend he will be forever loved and missed. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 PM at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901. Inurnment will be in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of his family. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of service. Those wishing kindly consider memorial contribution's in Larry's name to Lourdes Hospice 4102 Vestal Rd. Vestal, NY 13850. Larry's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and aides from Lourdes Hospice for the loving and compassionate care he received.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019