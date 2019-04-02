|
|
Larry P. Gincerowski III
- - Larry P. Gincerowski III, 30, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.
He was predeceased by his grandparents James and Arlene Osborne. Larry is survived by his mother Jamie Osborne, special Aunt Pat Lewis brothers; Michael (Kristi) Frantellizzi and Brian (Lindsay) Frantellizzi and nephews Carmine, Enzo, and Vinny Frantellizzi.
Larry loved his family, the family dog Missy, working on and painting cars, building things out of pallets, and playing games with his nephews.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Calvary's Love Church, 1315 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 2, 2019