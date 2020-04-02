Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Larry R. Last

Vestal - Larry R. Last, 85 of Vestal, passed away at home, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He is survived by wife Carol, son Mike, his wife Brenda, two grandchildren, Taylor and Carlee, and a brother Jay and his wife Debbie. Larry was born in Butler PA on August 18, 1934.

He worked at Armco Steel inside the mill. Graduated with a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Cincinnati. Member of Tau Beta Pi honor society and taught at University of Cincinnati during grad school. He took a job with General Electric (Evendale, OH) in 1963.

In 1969 he moved to Vestal, as part of promotion within General Electric. Negotiated and served as program manager on several large programs for General Electric including the B2 Bomber and the 767 Thrust Management System for Boeing. Also he was awarded multiple patents including a crack detector used on jet engines.

Larry enjoyed coaching VJBL (Vestal Junior Baseball) as well as STHA (Southern Tier Hockey Association) and received the award for "Significant Long-term Contribution in the Development of Youth Hockey in the Southern Tier" from STHA in 1981. He was also an avid fly fisherman all his life and enjoyed golf later in life, spending his winters in Hilton Head, SC.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy in his name can be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry, 801 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13851.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
