Larry W. Conover
Worcester, MA - Larry W. Conover - 69 of Endwell, NY and Mt. Holly, NJ passed away after a short illness on October 9, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester, MA. Larry was born on February 14, 1950. Predeceased by his Father Edward Conover Sr, Mother Romaine Conover-Link and Brother Jeffrey Dean Conover.
Survived by his loving Wife, Patricia of 45 years; Brother and Sister In-Law: Edward and Marlene Conover, Jr. of Cinnaminson, NJ Son and Daughter In-law Domonic and Laura Conover of Ranoke, VA, Walter and Heidi Meltzer, Johnson City, NY, Daughter and Son-in-law Chasity and Ken Cinquenti, Endwell, NY, and Daughter Beth Ann Solcum. Grandchildren: Graydon Howell, Emilie Conover, Gwendolyn Cinquenti, Erik Meltzer and Rachel Meltzer and Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Larry was a retired Professional Truck Driver for 46 years. Larry loved to drive and see the United States. He also enjoyed time with family, friends, classic cars and car show. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may kindly consider memorial contributions to the 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org/donate in loving memory of Larry W. Conover.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019