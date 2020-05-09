Laura A. Jones
Laura A. Jones

Binghamton - Laura A. Jones, 88, of Binghamton, died Friday May 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Myrtle Walling; her husband Clayton R. Jones; her siblings, Fran, Leon, Glen and Marie Haynes; and by her stepdaughter Patty. She is survived by her son Mark Horvath; her stepdaughter Mary (Craig) Chorney; her brother-in-law Ted Haynes; and her granddaughter Nicole; as well as several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Laura was a member of John Hus Presbyterian Church, Binghamton. She was a graduate of Vestal High School, Class of 1950, a former employee of IBM and a consultant with Mary Kay Cosmetics for many years.

A loving wife, mother and friend, Laura was well-liked and always impeccably dressed. People always commented on Laura's trendsetting style and fashionable hats. Laura suffered a severe stroke 40 years ago. Despite being told by doctors that she would never recover to lead a normal life, her fierce independence and fighting spirit helped her become a very successful businesswoman, specifically with her Mary Kay business. Laura was named to the National Court of Sales 28 times - 4 times in the top 10 and 3 more in the top 20. She earned 153 Stars on her Ladder of Success and was one of fewer than 20 consultants that have had the prestigious Star Consultant designation since the program began more than 38 years ago.

Laura is in heaven now, but her spirit of compassion and strength lives on with everyone who knew her. Private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, Linda Breffle ALP, will officiate. Due to the corona-virus, a memorial service will be held in August at John Hus Presbyterian Church, Binghamton. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions in Laura's name can be sent to Invisible People to help fight homelessness 7119 W Sunset Blvd #618 LA, CA. 90046 https://invisiblepeople.tv/donate.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 9 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
John Hus Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
Heaven has gained a true Angel! Ms Laura took me under her wing at a very young age. Teaching me life lessons while teaching me how to do make up. I was truly blessed to have her in my life!
Patti
Friend
May 9, 2020
I felt like I got to know your mom through your loving posts about her as you were by her side taking such good care of her. She was an amazing woman. I pray she felt you at her side, as I know you so wanted to be. May she be at peace.
Lisa Larson-Kelley
Friend
May 9, 2020
Laura obviously was a fantastic mother, which shows so much threw her precious son Mark..He is such a blessing to so many around the world, as I am sure she was too. God bless and prayers up for family during this difficult time of sorrow.
LIN STRATTON
Friend
