Berkshire - No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why…. Our beautiful angel, Laura A. Liddington, 27, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2019. She is survived by her loving parents, Donald (Tracy Gorsline) Liddington and Tammy (George) Vallese; brother Cole Liddington and sister Heather Liddington; grandparents Annie Baker, Gary (Mickey) Brigham, Connie Liddington, and great grandmother Sophie Dalola; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and best friend Stacy (Nash) Corey. Laura was predeceased by her grandfather Donald Liddington. Laura graduated in the Newark Valley Class of '08, and then obtained her Cosmetology License. She had a passion for hairdressing, and was always excited to give her friends a new look. She loved snowmobiling, riding four wheelers, and attending dirt bike races. Laura also enjoyed occasional hunting trips with her dad. She had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs, and will be missed by her canine companion Blue. Laura's big heart and free spirited personality were treasured by her friends and family. Laura, if we could have one more lifetime wish, one more dream come true, we'd wish with all our hearts for yesterday and you. Family and friends are invited to a time of fellowship and sharing of memories at the Berkshire Fire Hall on Sunday, February 17th from 1-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may kindly be made in Laura's memory to the SPCA. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 15, 2019