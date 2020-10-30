1/1
Laura Ann "Lori" Brown
Laura "Lori" Ann Brown

A friend, a mother, a tired soul needing rest; Laura "Lori" Ann Brown left us on Thursday, October 22, 2020 to find peace.

Laura showed many the power of determination. She succeeded for many years as a business owner, manager, waitress, and lately a greeter. Some may say Laura was a "Jack of all trades." She certainly left her mark wherever she went along the way. She enjoyed getting lost in a good book and she could rock out to any Journey song that came on the radio. Sundays were always her favorite.

Laura found a love for the ages in Gary Brown. Her husband's love calmed the storm. His sudden passing left a void still felt by his loved ones. Laura was the daughter of the late Robert White and Geraldine Gaurdia. She was survived by her daughter - Roberta and Matthew O'Connor, granddaughter - Annalise, brother - Jon and Jessica White, nieces - Hannah and MacKenzie, aunt - Marcia Guardia, stepmother - Susan White, and sisters - Valerie, Karen, and Stephanie.

The family will accept friends from 9:30-10:30am on Monday, November 2nd at St. James Church on Main St., in Johnson City. Mass will immediately follow. Masks are mandated.

Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home

150 Main Street Johnson City New York






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
