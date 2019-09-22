|
Laura Barnes
Conklin, NY - Laura Barnes, 96, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2019 and will be deeply missed by her loving family and dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband Jay Barnes; her father Henry A. Mortlock and her mother Edith Mortlock; her brother Henry L. Mortlock and her two sisters, Edith Askwith and Doris Eaton, and a brother William Russell Tyerman. Remaining to cherish her memory are her beloved daughters, Larraine Olnowich and her husband Howard, and Sandra Beam and her husband David and son Patrick ; her beloved grandson Frank Raponi and his wife Darcy, and her two precious great-granddaughters, Cassidy and Magnolia; two nieces, Joyce Brough in Australia and Lila Rowlette in Ireland; several cousins and a niece, Lila Keogh, in England; and her dear friend Lynne Lauderbach.
Laura was born in Liverpool, England and lived in Conklin since 1948, where she raised her family and owned and operated her own beauty shop. She was a member of Conklin Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Greenmun Center in Binghamton and enjoyed singing in their Chorus. Laura will be remembered for her love of nature and gardening, music, poetry, and the theater. Her happiest moments were times spent with her loving family, tending her flowers, and sharing laughter with friends. An avid letter writer, she enjoyed keeping in touch with family "back home" in England and with family in Australia and Ireland. Anyone who has ever known Laura remembers her as a beautiful woman who brought love, laughter, and sunshine into their lives.
The family will receive friends on September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Conklin Presbyterian Church, 1175 Conklin Road in Conklin followed by a special Memorial Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charles Colton officiating. Burial will be in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Laura Barnes' memory to the Conklin Presbyterian Church, 1175 Conklin Road, Conklin, NY 13748. Laura's family wishes to thank the staff at Good Shepherd Fairview Home for their excellent care. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019