FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
East Side Congregational Church
284 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY
Apalachin - Laura Jean (King) Hopler, 87, of Apalachin, joined her husband in eternal rest on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar, in July, 2010. She is survived by two sons, Lee (Carrie) Hopler, Anawood, MD and Glenn (Ann) Hopler, Apalachin; nine grandchildren: Gavin, Lisa, Rachel, Brice, Rebecca, Brian, Emily, Eric and Trevor) and 15 great-grandchildren; she is also survived by long time friends, John and Jean Kunsman. She was an avid bowler for many years and was known for her "back-up ball". She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and counted cross-stitch and her weekly trips to Tioga Downs to play the penny slots. She was a member of East Side Congregational Church.

There will be a memorial service at East Side Congregational Church, 284 Robinson Street, Binghamton, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., immediately following the morning worship. A special thanks to Kurt Eschbach at Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association or the . Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street, Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
