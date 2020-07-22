Mark, Denise and Family,

My sincere condolences and prayers for you all at this difficult time.

I was a customer of Laura’s for over 30 years, but I always felt she was more than just my hairdresser. A lot happens in 30 years and she was always a welcome and friendly face to see in both happy or sad times. My 3 daughters all got their first haircut from Laura and she was my mother in law’s hairdresser for her last 12 years of life. She was always upbeat, loved to laugh and chit chat. Being a hairdresser was the perfect occupation for her and it was so easy to be her customer. I thought after the lockdown she might hang up her scissors and retire, but I was lucky enough to see her twice after she reopened . I missed her during the lockdown and will now dearly miss her always.

Rest In Peace Laura - you made the world a better place and I consider myself blessed to have known you .

Margaret M