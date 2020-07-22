Laura J. Ellis
Johnson City, NY - Laura Jean Ellis, 67, of Johnson City, NY, quite suddenly left this troubled world on Sunday, July 19, 2020 to accept God's call for her to join his heavenly domain. Her work here is done; no more hair appointments, no more walking, no more workouts in the pool, she has cashed out all her chips, leaving a huge void in our hearts. She was predeceased by her parents John and Jean Ellis. She is survived by her brother and his wife Mark and Denise Ellis of The Villages, FL, and Mark's children Michelle, Ryan and Julie. Laura is also survived by her Uncle Fr. Deacon Charles Ellis and wife Sally of Endwell, NY, and Aunt Marilyn Dunn of Binghamton, NY, along with several cousins. Additionally, her best friend Karen Gdovin, who has been like a sister to her since childhood; her "morning" person. Cheryle Adams, FL, her close friend; "afternoon" person. And Cousin Cheryl Rosati, who discussed anything and everything with one another; her "evening" person. Laura loved to talk!
Laura was a hairdresser by trade, establishing a salon in her home that serviced many clients over the years. Her biggest concern was to re-open her shop safely and satisfy her clients hair needs to the best of her ability. That was her successful career. But she was more than that. Laura was adamant about keeping in shape and eating nutritiously. It was more for health reasons than vanity. Oh how she loved to see people at the Y, help her neighbors on Union Street any way she could, snowplowing, mowing lawns, and personal errands. She loved her home and took great pride in her gardens, lighting, and her weaths! She had every occasion covered and the decorations were always her handiwork. We're sure the street will never be the same without her. Her vice was to gamble at casinos and play the lottery regularly - and sometimes she won! She also loved her dogs. Her current pet partner Lyla was with her walking their daily routine when Laura suffered a fatal heart attack. She was able to receive immediate medical attention, unfortunately it was not enough to keep her with us. Always keep her beautiful smile in your memories.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 pm at Savage-Demarco Funeral Service, 338 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1 Aquinas St. Binghamton, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com
. Donations in loving memory of Laura can be made to: West Family YMCA, 740 Main St., Johnson City, NY 13790; Fairview United Methodist Food Pantry, 252 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904; or to your favorite charity
. Due to Covid-19 the service will be offered virtually via the internet, please refer to updates at www.SavageFS.com
.