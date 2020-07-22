1/1
Laura J. Ellis
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura J. Ellis

Johnson City, NY - Laura Jean Ellis, 67, of Johnson City, NY, quite suddenly left this troubled world on Sunday, July 19, 2020 to accept God's call for her to join his heavenly domain. Her work here is done; no more hair appointments, no more walking, no more workouts in the pool, she has cashed out all her chips, leaving a huge void in our hearts. She was predeceased by her parents John and Jean Ellis. She is survived by her brother and his wife Mark and Denise Ellis of The Villages, FL, and Mark's children Michelle, Ryan and Julie. Laura is also survived by her Uncle Fr. Deacon Charles Ellis and wife Sally of Endwell, NY, and Aunt Marilyn Dunn of Binghamton, NY, along with several cousins. Additionally, her best friend Karen Gdovin, who has been like a sister to her since childhood; her "morning" person. Cheryle Adams, FL, her close friend; "afternoon" person. And Cousin Cheryl Rosati, who discussed anything and everything with one another; her "evening" person. Laura loved to talk!

Laura was a hairdresser by trade, establishing a salon in her home that serviced many clients over the years. Her biggest concern was to re-open her shop safely and satisfy her clients hair needs to the best of her ability. That was her successful career. But she was more than that. Laura was adamant about keeping in shape and eating nutritiously. It was more for health reasons than vanity. Oh how she loved to see people at the Y, help her neighbors on Union Street any way she could, snowplowing, mowing lawns, and personal errands. She loved her home and took great pride in her gardens, lighting, and her weaths! She had every occasion covered and the decorations were always her handiwork. We're sure the street will never be the same without her. Her vice was to gamble at casinos and play the lottery regularly - and sometimes she won! She also loved her dogs. Her current pet partner Lyla was with her walking their daily routine when Laura suffered a fatal heart attack. She was able to receive immediate medical attention, unfortunately it was not enough to keep her with us. Always keep her beautiful smile in your memories.

The family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 pm at Savage-Demarco Funeral Service, 338 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1 Aquinas St. Binghamton, NY. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Donations in loving memory of Laura can be made to: West Family YMCA, 740 Main St., Johnson City, NY 13790; Fairview United Methodist Food Pantry, 252 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904; or to your favorite charity. Due to Covid-19 the service will be offered virtually via the internet, please refer to updates at www.SavageFS.com.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
607-724-1415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
July 23, 2020
Laura's family
What a shock to read this. She was my sort of close neighbor, Y friends, and loved seeing her wreaths on Fb as we were Fb friends. I always saw her walking her dog. Gone to soon Laura. This left a hole in my heart. I am praying for family.
Pat A Antal
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mark, Denise and Family,
My sincere condolences and prayers for you all at this difficult time.
I was a customer of Laura’s for over 30 years, but I always felt she was more than just my hairdresser. A lot happens in 30 years and she was always a welcome and friendly face to see in both happy or sad times. My 3 daughters all got their first haircut from Laura and she was my mother in law’s hairdresser for her last 12 years of life. She was always upbeat, loved to laugh and chit chat. Being a hairdresser was the perfect occupation for her and it was so easy to be her customer. I thought after the lockdown she might hang up her scissors and retire, but I was lucky enough to see her twice after she reopened . I missed her during the lockdown and will now dearly miss her always.
Rest In Peace Laura - you made the world a better place and I consider myself blessed to have known you .
Margaret M
July 23, 2020
I will miss sitting in the chair, hearing "what will we be doing with your hair today" and chatting the whole time away, about everything. So many years of sharing stories. Rest in peace my friend, till we meet again.
Gail (Briggs) Lisiesky
Friend
July 23, 2020
I only knew Laura on a professional level, as she was a client for the company I work for but each time she would call in or stop by the office she always took the time to chit chat with me about my day, or ask my about my children, & would always have a smile on her face while doing so. She was always so kind to me & I will miss seeing her from time to time or hearing her voice on the other end of the phone. Rest peacefully Laura. I'm praying for your family & loved ones during this difficult time.
Brooke Giles
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Dear Mark, Denise and family, I didn't know Laura for very long, but with her kind and friendly demeanor I would sit with her at Saturday evening Masses, and enjoyed many conversations while walking back to our cars. She spoke lovingly of you all. I will miss her dearly, but know she is at peace in the loving arms of Christ.
Mary Murphy Bentlage
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Laura's family. I will always remember our "chats" about Vegas and Tioga Downs among other things. She was a great hairdresser and friend.
Diane Stepneski
Friend
July 23, 2020
RIP Laura Jean You will be missed by family,friend, clients and all who knew you
Linda Sherwood
July 22, 2020
Laura was a kind person . I will miss seeing her when we were out walking. She always stopped to say hello; and talk to us. Our neighborhood won’t be the same. Layla was truly lucky to have been friended by Laura. Her loss is just heartbreaking. My condolences to her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Linda H
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Laura’s family. I loved my aqua exercise classes with Laura. Her genuine humanness and care for others, her quick wit, great sense of humor and infectious laughter will be forever remembered. Another angel to watch over us.
Dawn Lang
Friend
July 22, 2020
So hard to say goodbye to you dear one. There will not be day that I will not think of you or need to tell you something. You were my confidant, my shoulder to cry on the one I could always count on. It’s not a goodbye it’s a see ya later. Till we meet again!❤
Karen
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Mark, Denise & Family. We are truly heartbroken over Laura’s passing. She was more than just our hairdresser. She was truly family. We will miss you more than you know. Rest in Eternal Peace.
David; Marianne; & Preston Furman
Friend
July 22, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved