Laura (Daloisio) KendrotJohnson City - Laura (Daloisio) Kendrot, 92 of Johnson City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Kendrot and her sister, Toni Perkins. She is survived by four children, Karen (Louis) Rossi, Marilyn (Thomas) Owen, Joanne (Michael) Slezak, Jon (Darlene) Kendrot; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Rossi-Picca (Jerome), Christina Rossi, Sarah Schuler (Michael), Lisa Owen, Jon and Adam Slezak, Ashley Kendrot; her sister-in-law, Margaret Bragassa; also several nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren; her longtime dear friend and hairdresser, Cindy Jones. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for family and friends, especially during the holidays. She looked forward to April 1st each year so that she could play out her well planned April fools jokes on everyone. She was loved by all of her neighbors, friends and family…. she will be dearly missed. The family extends sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of the 3rd floor unit at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation for the compassionate and loving care that Mom received. God Bless you all ! Due to the current health guidelines, funeral services will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to either, St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760 or Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.