Laura Mary (Testa) Lambiase
Laura was just two weeks shy of her 96th birthday when the Lord called her home on February 8, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1924 in Susquehanna, PA.
She was predeceased by her husband John (Jack) Lambiase in 2007 and a son, Robert Lambiase in 1994. She was also predeceased by her parents, Virgilio and Elaine Testa; her brothers: Hugo, Albert, Raymond, Ronald and Eugene (Gino) Testa. She is survived by her sister, Emma (Testa) Hubal, Baltimore, MD and her son and daughter-in-law, David and Judy Lambiase; grandson, Michael Lambiase and husband, Keith Martin. Laura was a devoted wife and mother and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street. Burial will be at a later date in Spring Forest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
