Originally of Richford - Laura J. Neigh, 85, originally of Richford, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Laura was predeceased by her husband, Richard; parents, Raymond and Mary (Hill) Talcott. She is survived by her sons and their spouses; Tracey G. and Tracey J. Neigh, Stephen and Dianne Woodard, and Stuart Woodard, grandson; Gavin, and several nieces and nephews. Laura loved her family and was fond of music. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to Laura's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 15, 2019
